Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

IQ Testing in South Africa


Guest: Vanessa Gaydon | Chairperson at Educational Psychology Association of South Africa. According to research by a Wits University master's student in 2017, at least 60 of 127 educational psychologists surveyed most frequently used the SSAIS-R while 41 used the UK's Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC-IV). The latest edition of the Wechsler test costs R35,630, a one-off fee. Educational psychologist Tumi Diale, head of the University of Johannesburg's department for educational psychology, said four of the 11 sub-tests in the IQ test should be revamped. These sub-tests include vocabulary, comprehension, similarities and missing parts.

Stop! Overusing! Exclamation! Marks! Guest: Dr Ruth Page | Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics at University of Birmingham

Stop! Overusing! Exclamation! Marks! Guest: Dr Ruth Page | Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics at University of Birmingham

18 June 2019 11:01 AM
The mandate of SARB

The mandate of SARB

18 June 2019 10:15 AM
Cold and flu season costly for the workplace

Cold and flu season costly for the workplace

17 June 2019 9:29 AM
ZYO Release new single ft Thandeka Mfinyongo - Brighter Day

ZYO Release new single ft Thandeka Mfinyongo - Brighter Day

14 June 2019 12:15 PM
The Cape Town Music Academy: Prince Charles Alexander

The Cape Town Music Academy: Prince Charles Alexander

14 June 2019 11:03 AM
Is pneumonia-causing bacteria lurking in geyser?

Is pneumonia-causing bacteria lurking in geyser?

14 June 2019 10:38 AM
What is the Seriti Commission?

What is the Seriti Commission?

13 June 2019 11:45 AM
Violence in south africa schoolS

Violence in south africa schoolS

13 June 2019 10:40 AM
Cape Town Drought

Cape Town Drought

13 June 2019 10:28 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown

Earlier this month, the red ants destroyed 80 structures that were apparently illegally erected along the Jukskei River leaving many homeless.

CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses

The union has called for an urgent meeting between management and the government to discuss a cash injection, even if it came with conditions.
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo

In one incident, 24 died when a minibus collided with a bus along R81 in Maphalle in the Mopani region.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us