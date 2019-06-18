IQ Testing in South Africa

18 June 2019 10:37 AM

Guest: Vanessa Gaydon | Chairperson at Educational Psychology Association of South Africa. According to research by a Wits University master's student in 2017, at least 60 of 127 educational psychologists surveyed most frequently used the SSAIS-R while 41 used the UK's Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC-IV). The latest edition of the Wechsler test costs R35,630, a one-off fee. Educational psychologist Tumi Diale, head of the University of Johannesburg's department for educational psychology, said four of the 11 sub-tests in the IQ test should be revamped. These sub-tests include vocabulary, comprehension, similarities and missing parts.