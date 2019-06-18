Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The danger of overusing exclamation marks!


Guest: Dr Ruth Page | Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics at University of Birmingham. I’m well-known for my cheerfulness. Even on my worst days, I put on a happy face to communicate with people outside my immediate friends and colleagues. In my emails, this behaviour manifests itself as exclamation marks. Preoccupied with appearing nice, I used to catch myself using exclamations at the end of every other sentence. And I’m not ashamed to admit it because, chances are, you’ve sent those emails too. Take a look at the last few messages you sent. If you’re like me, you’ll see exclamations and other niceties peppered throughout: “Looking forward to seeing the end result!” and “I’m excited to hear from you!” and “I’m happy to help out!”

EWN Headlines
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo

Peter Moyo's suspension and subsequent axing follow a conflict of interest related to an investment firm he founded.
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case

In March, the EFF said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Trevor Manuel were friends and have a close business relationship, but without providing evidence to this effect.
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial source
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial source

Prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption and bribery in the process of awarding the 2022 World Cup to Gulf emirate of Qatar.

