The danger of overusing exclamation marks!

18 June 2019 11:01 AM

Guest: Dr Ruth Page | Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics at University of Birmingham. I’m well-known for my cheerfulness. Even on my worst days, I put on a happy face to communicate with people outside my immediate friends and colleagues. In my emails, this behaviour manifests itself as exclamation marks. Preoccupied with appearing nice, I used to catch myself using exclamations at the end of every other sentence. And I’m not ashamed to admit it because, chances are, you’ve sent those emails too. Take a look at the last few messages you sent. If you’re like me, you’ll see exclamations and other niceties peppered throughout: “Looking forward to seeing the end result!” and “I’m excited to hear from you!” and “I’m happy to help out!”