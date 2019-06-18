Book: Vuvuzela Dawn

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Guest: Luke Alfred | Journalist and Author. In 2019, SA celebrates 25 years of democracy and the freedom that turned the country from a political pariah to one warmly embraced by the world. Nowhere was the welcome more visible, or more emotional, than in sport. Vuvuzela Dawn tells the stories of that return. From Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations win to the fabled ‘438’ Proteas game, we go behind the scenes of the great moments and record-breaking triumphs from 1994 to the present. From Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk to Benni McCarthy and Kevin Anderson, from twin World Cup rugby victories to the traumas of Kamp Staaldraad and Hansie Cronjé, Vuvuzela Dawn reveals the sporting dramas and passions that defined a quarter century.

Nehawu: We hope Mgidlana is found guilty of misconduct
Nehawu: We hope Mgidlana is found guilty of misconduct

This comes after the union criticised Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into parliamentary secretary Gengezi Mgidlana which only found against him on three complaints out of seven.

Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo

Peter Moyo's suspension and subsequent axing follow a conflict of interest related to an investment firm he founded.
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case

In March, the EFF said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Trevor Manuel were friends and have a close business relationship, but without providing evidence to this effect.
