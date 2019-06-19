Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Farm Evictions


Guest: Rev. Chris Nissen | Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission. Farmworkers and farm dwellers continue to face legal evictions in a country desperately trying to stabilise its economy – and their patience is wearing thin. Ruth Hall, a professor at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape, estimates that in the first decade of democracy almost 940,000 people were forcibly evicted from farms. Removals coincided with the withdrawal of apartheid-era subsidies for white-owned farms. Hall says that in the early days of democracy white farmers who used to rely on government support had to fend for themselves financially and reducing their labour force was a desperate attempt to drive down costs. “What we’re seeing is really a naked brutal form of capitalism where people’s lives are expendable in the context of squeezed commercial businesses, where farmers are facing the global market, they’re squeezing labour costs and pushing people off their farms,” says Hall.

Full financial disclosure at maintenance courts Guest: Beverley Clark | Attorney and Director at Clarks Attorney |

19 June 2019 10:38 AM
The Sudan Crisis: What's really happening?

19 June 2019 10:05 AM
Travel Tuesday: Pyongyang

18 June 2019 12:02 PM
Travel Tuesday: Wilderness Safaris

18 June 2019 11:54 AM
Book: Vuvuzela Dawn

18 June 2019 11:38 AM
The danger of overusing exclamation marks!

18 June 2019 11:01 AM
IQ testing in South Africa

18 June 2019 10:37 AM
The mandate of SARB

18 June 2019 10:15 AM
Cold and flu season costly for the workplace

17 June 2019 9:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton
Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrest
He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement in connection with cases in which he helped three Cape Town patients take their own lives.
Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser
Fraser is suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers makes false and defamatory statements against him.
