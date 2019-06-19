Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The Sudan Crisis: What's really happening?


Guest: Ebrahim Deen | Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre. At least 128 people have died in Sudan. Since June 3, when the military violently dispersed a sit-in camp in Khartoum. Protesters blame the Rapid Support Forces for the crackdown. The RSF is a paramilitary group led by the junta that replaced long time ruler Omar al-Bashir. The sit-in was in protest of Bashir’s rule, that started on April 6 and lasted until the crack down. While Bashir was removed in a coup on April 11, protesters remained at the site of a sitin outside army headquarters, calling for civilian rule, until the violent dispersal. Despite the violence, the protest leaders are planning on reviving their campaign with night time vigils and marches in the country’s cities.

Full financial disclosure at maintenance courts

19 June 2019 10:38 AM
Farm Evictions

19 June 2019 10:02 AM
Travel Tuesday: Pyongyang

18 June 2019 12:02 PM
Travel Tuesday: Wilderness Safaris

18 June 2019 11:54 AM
Book: Vuvuzela Dawn

18 June 2019 11:38 AM
The danger of overusing exclamation marks!

18 June 2019 11:01 AM
IQ testing in South Africa

18 June 2019 10:37 AM
The mandate of SARB

18 June 2019 10:15 AM
Cold and flu season costly for the workplace

17 June 2019 9:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser
Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser

Fraser is suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers makes false and defamatory statements against him.
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts narrow $1.3bn loss in delayed 2018 results
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts narrow $1.3bn loss in delayed 2018 results

The retailer, with more than 12,400 stores, blamed one-off expenses including professional fees of €117 million and impairments for the loss as it cleans up its balance sheet after the fraud.
Ramaphosa to announce further plans to aid struggling Eskom
Ramaphosa to announce further plans to aid struggling Eskom

Cyril Ramaphosa met with Eskom’s board in Cape Town to discuss actions to be taken to stabilise the energy utility in the wake of its financial and operational woes.
