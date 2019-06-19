The Sudan Crisis: What's really happening?

19 June 2019 10:05 AM

Guest: Ebrahim Deen | Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre. At least 128 people have died in Sudan. Since June 3, when the military violently dispersed a sit-in camp in Khartoum. Protesters blame the Rapid Support Forces for the crackdown. The RSF is a paramilitary group led by the junta that replaced long time ruler Omar al-Bashir. The sit-in was in protest of Bashir’s rule, that started on April 6 and lasted until the crack down. While Bashir was removed in a coup on April 11, protesters remained at the site of a sitin outside army headquarters, calling for civilian rule, until the violent dispersal. Despite the violence, the protest leaders are planning on reviving their campaign with night time vigils and marches in the country’s cities.