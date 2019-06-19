Project Libra: Things to know about the Facebook's cryptocurrency

19 June 2019 11:05 AM

Guest: Brendyn Lotz | Journalist at HTXT Africa. Facebook is launching a subsidiary company called Calibra that handles its crypto dealings and protects users’ privacy by never mingling your Libra payments with your Facebook data so it can’t be used for ad targeting. If Libra is the currency then Calibra is the wallet or the bank. Somewhere to keep your money and facilitate spending/saving. You could use other wallets if so inclined.