Puppy Dog Eyes: It's SCIENCE

Guest: Prof Anne Burrows | Biological Anthropologist at Duquesne University. Researchers have found that dogs have evolved muscles around their eyes, which allow them to make expressions that particularly appeal to humans. A small facial muscle allows dog eyes to mimic an “infant-like” expression which prompts a “nurturing response”. The study says such “puppy eyes” helped domesticated dogs to bond with humans. Previous studies have shown how such canine expressions can appeal to humans, but this research from the UK and US shows there has been an anatomical change around dogs’ eyes to make it possible. This allows dogs to create what the researchers call “expressive eyebrows” and to “create the illusion of human-like communication”.

Communications Dept working to mitigate SABC's financial problems
Communications Dept working to mitigate SABC's financial problems

The public broadcaster is facing major financial woes with fears it may not be able to pay salaries in June.
Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton
Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton

Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrest
Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrest

He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement in connection with cases in which he helped three Cape Town patients take their own lives.
