Vaccine Awareness

Guest: Kyara Bergstrom. Public mistrust of vaccines means the world is taking a step backwards in the fight against deadly yet preventable infectious diseases, warn experts. The biggest global study into attitudes on immunisation suggests confidence is low in some regions. The Wellcome Trust analysis includes responses from more than 140,000 people in over 140 countries. The World Health Organization lists vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to global health. The global survey reveals the number of people who say they have little confidence or trust in vaccination.

20 June 2019 11:55 AM
4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

20 June 2019 11:44 AM
Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

20 June 2019 11:28 AM
Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

20 June 2019 10:42 AM
Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem

20 June 2019 10:39 AM
South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’

20 June 2019 10:17 AM
Covering Crime 'Equitably'

19 June 2019 12:14 PM
Puppy Dog Eyes: It's SCIENCE

19 June 2019 11:41 AM
Project Libra: Things to know about the Facebook's cryptocurrency

19 June 2019 11:05 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
EWN Headlines
Factions within ABC failing security situation in Lesotho, army chiefs say
Chiefs of the army, police and intelligence have issued a statement warning that factions within the All Basotho Convention (ABC) were now involving so-called armed private security.
Study: Investigative journalism has sunk to unprecedented depths
Investigative journalism has been praised for exposing large scale corruption by high ranking government officials and for connecting the dots in the capture of the state.

Court expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma’s case
The son of former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a car crash in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

