Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’


Guest: Brittany Kesselman. South Africa faces a double burden of hunger and malnutrition, on the one hand, and obesity with associated non-communicable diseases (NCDs), on the other. In many countries, in both the global North and South, malnutrition and obesity frequently coexist in the same people. This is a condition known as “hidden hunger”. Hidden hunger is a result of various factors. These include poverty, inequality, urbanisation and industrialisation of the food system. The interplay of these factors leaves low income households with very limited access to fresh, healthy foods. Instead, many South Africans – and other people living in similar conditions – subsist on diets high in sugar and processed starch. These diets contribute to increasing levels of obesity. But they don’t meet nutritional needs.

Plan B

Plan B

20 June 2019 11:55 AM
4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

20 June 2019 11:44 AM
Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

20 June 2019 11:28 AM
Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

20 June 2019 10:42 AM
Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem

Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem

20 June 2019 10:39 AM
Vaccine Awareness

Vaccine Awareness

20 June 2019 9:48 AM
Covering Crime 'Equitably'

Covering Crime 'Equitably'

19 June 2019 12:14 PM
Puppy Dog Eyes: It's SCIENCE

Puppy Dog Eyes: It's SCIENCE

19 June 2019 11:41 AM
Project Libra: Things to know about the Facebook's cryptocurrency

Project Libra: Things to know about the Facebook's cryptocurrency

19 June 2019 11:05 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Factions within ABC failing security situation in Lesotho, army chiefs say
Factions within ABC failing security situation in Lesotho, army chiefs say

Chiefs of the army, police and intelligence have issued a statement warning that factions within the All Basotho Convention (ABC) were now involving so-called armed private security.
Study: Investigative journalism has sunk to unprecedented depths
Study: Investigative journalism has sunk to unprecedented depths

Investigative journalism has been praised for exposing large scale corruption by high ranking government officials and for connecting the dots in the capture of the state.

Court expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma’s case
Court expected to hear closing arguments in Duduzane Zuma’s case

The son of former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a car crash in 2014, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us