Guest: Richard Chelin. Around 30,000 illegal miners work in and around thousands of disused and active mines across South Africa. These illegal miners – known as Zama Zamas – are organised by criminal syndicates, and cause considerable financial losses and security headaches to established, publicly listed companies. A paradigm shift is needed if South Africa is to successfully tackle the growing infiltration of industrial gold mines by the Zama Zamas. They represent the face of a new phenomenon that is confounding South Africa’s law enforcement, mining officials and the industry. A recent report by ENACT – a project of the Institute for Security Studies, Interpol and the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime – reveals that illegal mining in South Africa is some of the most violent in Africa. It is responsible for billions of rand in lost tax revenue, and threatens physical infrastructure and public safety.
Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem
20 June 2019 12:27 PM
20 June 2019 11:55 AM
