Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem


Guest: Richard Chelin. Around 30,000 illegal miners work in and around thousands of disused and active mines across South Africa. These illegal miners – known as Zama Zamas – are organised by criminal syndicates, and cause considerable financial losses and security headaches to established, publicly listed companies. A paradigm shift is needed if South Africa is to successfully tackle the growing infiltration of industrial gold mines by the Zama Zamas. They represent the face of a new phenomenon that is confounding South Africa’s law enforcement, mining officials and the industry. A recent report by ENACT – a project of the Institute for Security Studies, Interpol and the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime – reveals that illegal mining in South Africa is some of the most violent in Africa. It is responsible for billions of rand in lost tax revenue, and threatens physical infrastructure and public safety.

Book: Walk it Off

20 June 2019 12:27 PM
Plan B

20 June 2019 11:55 AM
4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

20 June 2019 11:44 AM
Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

20 June 2019 11:28 AM
Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

20 June 2019 10:42 AM
South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’

20 June 2019 10:17 AM
Vaccine Awareness

20 June 2019 9:48 AM
Covering Crime 'Equitably'

19 June 2019 12:14 PM
Puppy Dog Eyes: It's SCIENCE

19 June 2019 11:41 AM
Ramaphosa says willing to rope in young people for better opportunities
President Cyril Ramaphosa came face-to-face with scores of young people in Parliament where they raised a number of issues affecting the youth like unemployment and education.
Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues
Duduzane Zuma's lawyer said eyewitness Matron Mdakane was unreliable as she was unable to determine if the vehicles were travelling slow or fast.

Mass memorial service to be held for R18 victims
Officials said 19 of the 24 people who died were pupils at four local schools in villages around Bolobedu, while the other five were community members.
