Guest: Erns Grundling In May 2015 Weg/Go journalist Erns Grundling was disillusioned with love, life and himself. He embarked on a life-changing journey: a solo walk along the Camino - despite being overweight and nursing an injury. Walk it Off recounts Erns's 1 025 kilometres without cell phone, camera or watch, rediscovering the moment, shedding 10 kilo's and undergoing an inner transformation. This is a travelogue and memoir that will inspire readers to dare to venture where they haven't gone before.
Book: Walk it Off
