Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

US spy drone shot down by Iran


Guest: Paula Slier Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone Thursday in the first direct military contact between the two nations in more than 30 years. But where it happened is in dispute. Iran said it was over their territory, while the U.S. said the plane was over international waters. The drone left a corkscrew smoke trail as it fell tens of thousands of feet into the sea after being hit by an Iranian missile, a direct attack by Iran on a U.S. military aircraft.

Book: Walk it Off

Book: Walk it Off

20 June 2019 12:27 PM
Plan B

Plan B

20 June 2019 11:55 AM
4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

20 June 2019 11:44 AM
Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

20 June 2019 11:28 AM
Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

20 June 2019 10:42 AM
Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem

Solving South Africa’s violent and costly Zama Zama problem

20 June 2019 10:39 AM
South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’

South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’

20 June 2019 10:17 AM
Vaccine Awareness

Vaccine Awareness

20 June 2019 9:48 AM
Covering Crime 'Equitably'

Covering Crime 'Equitably'

19 June 2019 12:14 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Sona after the May elections was long on what the country should be reaching for but short on concrete plans on how to get there.
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission

On Thursday, the commission said Jacob Zuma had asked for the list of questions before confirming his appearance.

Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting

Investigators said the suspect was injured during the shoot-out with the Anti-Gang Unit members and fled to Tshatshu outside King William's Town for medical treatment.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us