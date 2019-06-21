Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Day Zero for Chennai


Guest: Jayaram Venkatesan. Chembarambakkam and the three other reservoirs that have traditionally supplied Chennai are nearly all dry, leaving the city suffering from an acute water shortage, said Jayaram Venkatesan, an activist in the city. Due to an inability to collect sufficient rain water combined with low groundwater levels, the Tamil Nadu state government has been struggling to provide water to residents. With the reservoirs dry, water is being brought directly into Chennai neighborhoods in trucks. Every day, hundreds of thousands of residents have no choice but to stand in line for hours in soaring summer temperatures, filling dozens of cans and plastic containers.

Upfront Profile: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

Upfront Profile: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

21 June 2019 11:48 AM
Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab

Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab

21 June 2019 10:58 AM
Judith February: No magic in president's sober Sona

Judith February: No magic in president's sober Sona

21 June 2019 10:33 AM
US spy drone shot down by Iran

US spy drone shot down by Iran

21 June 2019 10:00 AM
Book: Walk it Off

Book: Walk it Off

20 June 2019 12:27 PM
Plan B

Plan B

20 June 2019 11:55 AM
4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

20 June 2019 11:44 AM
Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

20 June 2019 11:28 AM
Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

Portfolio Committee Chair Nominees

20 June 2019 10:42 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizens
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizens

Cyril Ramaphosa said government would bring an urgent appropriation bill to Parliament to provide Eskom with a significant portion of the R230 million it needs over 10 years.
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP

It is, however, unclear who would replace Zanele Magwaza Msibi, as this would be up to the NFP to decide who it sends to the National Assembly in her place.
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system

While cleaning the waste management system at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across an abandoned foetus.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us