Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab


Guest: Bradley van Sitters. Bradley van Sitters was a rapper from Athlone, Cape Town, in his youth. But it was his rhythmic, melodic praise-singing in the endangered Khoekhoegowab language on Thursday night that really got people sitting up as they watched the 2019 State of the Nation address on their television screens. An emotional Van Sitters told News24 shortly afterwards that he was proud to have represented the first nation with his "uttering" in the National Assembly. "[Ramaphosa] allowing for the first time for the language to be heard at SONA, that says a lot. The mood shifted in the place," he said. "I could feel there was definitely ancestral workings happening there. People felt touched. It was powerful." Anyone hoping to impress their guests around the braai or dinner table might want to sign up for a language course. The University of Cape Town is offering a short course at the moment and indicated an intention last month for Khoekhoegowab to become a fourth language at the institution. KhoeKhoegowab was the original language spoken by the first inhabitants in the Cape and is the most populous and widespread of the Khoisan language. Today there are 2 000 speakers of the language in the Northern and Western Cape, 150 000 speakers in Namibia and

21 June 2019 11:48 AM
21 June 2019 10:52 AM
21 June 2019 10:33 AM
21 June 2019 10:00 AM
20 June 2019 12:27 PM
20 June 2019 11:55 AM
20 June 2019 11:44 AM
20 June 2019 11:28 AM
20 June 2019 10:42 AM
