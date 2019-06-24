Zindzi Mandela: You know better, do better

24 June 2019 10:12 AM

Refilwe speaks to ANC and government veteran Mavuso Msimang. On Friday, 14 June 2019 Her Excellency, Ms Zindzi Mandela, South African Ambassador to Denmark, released a distinctly undiplomatic tweet that instantly went viral. It precipitated a deluge of comments, many of which supported her take on South Africa's emotive land-ownership debate. Dear Apartheid Apologist," said Mandela, "your time is over, you will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally, #TheLandIsOurs." She went further and made reference to "white cowards and shivering land thieves".