Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Zindzi Mandela: You know better, do better


Refilwe speaks to ANC and government veteran Mavuso Msimang. On Friday, 14 June 2019 Her Excellency, Ms Zindzi Mandela, South African Ambassador to Denmark, released a distinctly undiplomatic tweet that instantly went viral. It precipitated a deluge of comments, many of which supported her take on South Africa's emotive land-ownership debate. Dear Apartheid Apologist," said Mandela, "your time is over, you will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally, #TheLandIsOurs." She went further and made reference to "white cowards and shivering land thieves".

Eskom Unbundling??? Guest: Hilton Trollip | Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT

Eskom Unbundling??? Guest: Hilton Trollip | Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT

24 June 2019 10:46 AM
Upfront Profile: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

Upfront Profile: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

21 June 2019 11:48 AM
Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab

Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab

21 June 2019 10:58 AM
Day Zero for Chennai

Day Zero for Chennai

21 June 2019 10:52 AM
Judith February: No magic in president's sober Sona

Judith February: No magic in president's sober Sona

21 June 2019 10:33 AM
US spy drone shot down by Iran

US spy drone shot down by Iran

21 June 2019 10:00 AM
Book: Walk it Off

Book: Walk it Off

20 June 2019 12:27 PM
Plan B

Plan B

20 June 2019 11:55 AM
4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

20 June 2019 11:44 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Bail application in Westbury murder case to resume
Bail application in Westbury murder case to resume

Leaders of a gang unit in Westbury Leroy Brown and Christopher Charles, together with a police officer Wynand Steyn, were seeking bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest

Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts

MultiChoice said it would start Section 189 consultation processes with over 2,000 employees at its call centres and walk-in services over the next two months.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us