Eskom Unbundling?

24 June 2019 10:46 AM

Refilwe speaks to Hilton Trollip Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT. Eskom is mess. As all those financial publications keep saying: It's not exactly a going concern. Is it the priority of the government to fix that? It should be. It seemed like it! At this year's first SONA, President Ramaphosa announced the unbundling of the massive company. But last week... dololo.