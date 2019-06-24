Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Lucid Dreaming


Refilwe speaks to Achilleas Pavlou PhD Researcher on Lucid Dreams at University of Essex. Isn't it boring when people want to tell you about their dreams? Dreams are strange and very personal manifestations of whatever is going on in the mind of the dreamer, right? It's forever a sort-of inside joke. Today, we are going to talk about something far cooler. Have you heard of lucid dreaming? The idea that you are AWARE that you are dreaming which sometimes allows you to direct what happens in that dream. Or... something like that? Achilleas Pavlou studies lucid dreaming and is exploring some interesting ways it can be used by many of us. Including, how to purposefully bring it about.

Homeless killings: Where are the statements and hashtags?

Homeless killings: Where are the statements and hashtags?

24 June 2019 11:53 AM
Eskom Unbundling?

Eskom Unbundling?

24 June 2019 10:46 AM
Zindzi Mandela: You know better, do better

Zindzi Mandela: You know better, do better

24 June 2019 10:12 AM
Upfront Profile: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

Upfront Profile: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

21 June 2019 11:48 AM
Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab

Imbongi from //Hui !Gaeb leads parliament in Khoekhoegowab

21 June 2019 10:58 AM
Day Zero for Chennai

Day Zero for Chennai

21 June 2019 10:52 AM
Judith February: No magic in president's sober Sona

Judith February: No magic in president's sober Sona

21 June 2019 10:33 AM
US spy drone shot down by Iran

US spy drone shot down by Iran

21 June 2019 10:00 AM
Book: Walk it Off

Book: Walk it Off

20 June 2019 12:27 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Boris Johnson mum on alleged domestic dispute with girlfriend
Boris Johnson mum on alleged domestic dispute with girlfriend

Police were called to the apartment he shares with his girlfriend by a neighbour who heard shouting and smashing of crockery.

SAHRC to announce date for probe into WC gang violence
SAHRC to announce date for probe into WC gang violence

The commission said it was establishing the terms of reference for the inquiry that will look into systematic violence in townships.
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest

Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us