Refilwe speaks to Alex Mitchley | Journalist at News24. Why aren't the murders of 5 men in the same area in Pretoria eliciting the kind of response we've become used to when you're dealing with a particularly strange spate of crime? Campaigns, statements from organisations and of course politicians. This... appears to be the work of a serial killer. The police won't go so far, but it appears like the likely outcome.
Homeless killings: Where are the statements and hashtags?
24 June 2019 11:20 AM
24 June 2019 10:46 AM
24 June 2019 10:12 AM
21 June 2019 11:48 AM
21 June 2019 10:58 AM
21 June 2019 10:52 AM
21 June 2019 10:33 AM
21 June 2019 10:00 AM
20 June 2019 12:27 PM
20 June 2019 11:55 AM