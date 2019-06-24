Homeless killings: Where are the statements and hashtags?

24 June 2019 11:53 AM

Refilwe speaks to Alex Mitchley | Journalist at News24. Why aren't the murders of 5 men in the same area in Pretoria eliciting the kind of response we've become used to when you're dealing with a particularly strange spate of crime? Campaigns, statements from organisations and of course politicians. This... appears to be the work of a serial killer. The police won't go so far, but it appears like the likely outcome.