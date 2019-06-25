Protecting the Public from the Public Protector

25 June 2019 10:05 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied allegations that her office is investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for alleged money laundering relating to donations exceeding R400 million for his ANC presidential campaign. It is important that such claims be investigated properly. However, the Public Protector is not the person to do so, as she doesn’t have the legal authority to investigate money laundering exclusively involving two private entities. Something is not right in the PP's office. Mkhwebane is accused of either being inept, or acting on behalf of an unknown party. What is clear is that she makes curious, often incorrect findings. And the courts have agreed on at least one occasion.