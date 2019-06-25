Accessibility audits

25 June 2019 11:05 AM

Refilwe speaks to Tarryn Tomlinson Tomlinson is an accessibility and inclusion auditor for hotels and public spaces. She visits places and checks building plans as well as the facilities to ensure necessary details aren’t overlooked. For people with disabilities, a few centimetres make all the difference. That’s why Tomlinson considers the placement of light switches, the height of beds, and the inclusion of ramps and handrails. “Something as small as a single step stands in the way of someone with a disability from gaining access,” she says. By drawing from her experiences, Tomlinson makes spaces more accessible. “The action I’m taking is to ensure that people like me are not excluded from living their fullest lives,” she says.