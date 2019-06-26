Denel Labour Issues

26 June 2019 10:02 AM

Refilwe speaks to Puke Maserumule | Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Incorporated. It emerged early on Tuesday through a statement from Denel's CEO Danie du Toit that the company had no alternative but to cut back on salaries this month. This meant that employees would receive only 85% of their salaries for June. While employees are likely waking up to SMS notifications that their full salaries have now been paid, it remains unclear what happens from here on. The anxiety of not knowing how much you're going to be paid the next month, if at all, is an incredible financial and psychological burden.