Our food is boring while increasing world hunger and resource depletion


Refilwe speaks to Mwandwe Chileshe | Food Security and Hunger Associate at Global Citizen. Globally we rely on a small range of foods. This negatively impacts our health and the health of the planet. Seventy-five percent of the global food supply comes from only 12 plant and five animal species. Just three (rice, maize, wheat) make up nearly 60 percent of calories from plants in the entire human diet. This excludes many valuable sources of nutrition. While people may be getting sufficient calories, these narrow diets don’t provide enough vitamins and minerals. Since 1900, a staggering 75 percent of the genetic plant diversity in agriculture has been lost.

Museum Night at the Zeitz

SONA Debate

Is Libra coming for your bank?

Denel Labour Issues

Travel Tuesday - Portugal

Dignity: Souper Troopers

Accessibility audits

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's CT train ride not on track

Protecting the Public from the Public Protector

EWN Headlines
Kimi Makwetu to deliver local govt audit results
Last year, Makwetu said only 13% of municipalities were producing quality financial statements.
Fourth Golden Arrow bus torched this month in CT
The bus, a fourth in the June alone, was destroyed during demonstrations which caused the closure of a number of roads in the area.

Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cuts
Community members said they have lost businesses and can't keep warm because of the prolonged power outage.
