Our food is boring while increasing world hunger and resource depletion

26 June 2019 11:50 AM

Refilwe speaks to Mwandwe Chileshe | Food Security and Hunger Associate at Global Citizen. Globally we rely on a small range of foods. This negatively impacts our health and the health of the planet. Seventy-five percent of the global food supply comes from only 12 plant and five animal species. Just three (rice, maize, wheat) make up nearly 60 percent of calories from plants in the entire human diet. This excludes many valuable sources of nutrition. While people may be getting sufficient calories, these narrow diets don’t provide enough vitamins and minerals. Since 1900, a staggering 75 percent of the genetic plant diversity in agriculture has been lost.