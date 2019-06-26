Museum Night at the Zeitz

26 June 2019 11:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Emma King | Interim Head of Communications at Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. Museum Night is a multi-institution after-hours cultural experience. For one night, the public is invited to explore their city’s museums and cultural institutions after-hours. Zeitz MOCAA will offer free admission for Members, children under 18 and student with valid student-ID and half-price admission for other guests.