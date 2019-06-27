These are the things that sit with us

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe speaks to Friederike Bubenzer | Acting Head at Justice And Reconciliation In Africa The book makes visible undocumented everyday experiences that shaped the lives of ordinary South Africans during the country’s brutal and painful past. It is a record of things that “sit” within all of us. By sharing their memories, the storytellers map the scope of the wider, and difficult, conversation about the meaning of justice and the missing parts of the discourse of reconciliation in South Africa. It creates a space for a conversation about South Africa’s history and what it means to talk to and to hear the other within the context of this history.

Billions in airtime stolen from South Africans

The Business of Conservation

Museum Night at the Zeitz

Our food is boring while increasing world hunger and resource depletion

SONA Debate

Is Libra coming for your bank?

Denel Labour Issues

Travel Tuesday - Portugal

Dignity: Souper Troopers

EWN Headlines
Deputy Sarb governor Daniel Mminele retires
Mminele’s term will come to an end on 30 June.

Agrizzi agrees to pay R200k fine for K-word remarks in settlement
The former Bosasa COO has also agreed to issue an apology to all South Africans.

Mandla Mandela calls on defence minister to stop headscarf 'witch hunt'
'It is inconceivable that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would deny an employee the right to pursue her religious freedom to wear a headscarf.'
