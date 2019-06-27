These are the things that sit with us

27 June 2019 11:34 AM

Refilwe speaks to Friederike Bubenzer | Acting Head at Justice And Reconciliation In Africa The book makes visible undocumented everyday experiences that shaped the lives of ordinary South Africans during the country’s brutal and painful past. It is a record of things that “sit” within all of us. By sharing their memories, the storytellers map the scope of the wider, and difficult, conversation about the meaning of justice and the missing parts of the discourse of reconciliation in South Africa. It creates a space for a conversation about South Africa’s history and what it means to talk to and to hear the other within the context of this history.