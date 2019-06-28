Eskom Climate Deal?

28 June 2019 10:31 AM

Guest: Sarah Evans The Presidential Task Team on Eskom has recommended a financing arrangement for Eskom that will be the "biggest climate finance deal in the world". A $10bn climate finance deal for Eskom is the centrepiece of a package of recommendations made by the Presidential Task Team on Eskom’s sustainability. An impeccable source with direct knowledge of the talks has told Fin24 that if the deal were to go ahead, it would be the "biggest climate finance deal in the world".