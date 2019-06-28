Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Children can't read if they don't have books


The ability to read well is the ticket to educational success. This is aided by having books in one's home, which has a greater influence on a child’s educational attainment than their parents’ income, nationality or level of education. However, in South Africa, 51% of households have no leisure books, and only 6% have more than 40 books. This is a key driver of the literacy crisis in South Africa, where 8 out of 10 children in Grade 4 are unable to read for meaning!

The Beyond Burger Kert Scalzini An alternative, vegan-friendly option for your plate.

28 June 2019 12:05 PM
A career in animation

28 June 2019 11:37 AM
Pop Culture activism: Nothing new under the sun

28 June 2019 11:10 AM
Eskom Climate Deal?

28 June 2019 10:31 AM
The Binge Club

27 June 2019 12:05 PM
These are the things that sit with us

27 June 2019 11:34 AM
Billions in airtime stolen from South Africans

27 June 2019 11:03 AM
The Business of Conservation

27 June 2019 10:42 AM
Museum Night at the Zeitz

26 June 2019 11:55 AM
EWN Headlines
Mogoeng Mogoeng calls on S. Africans to confront racism, social problems
The chief justice was speaking during a Directors Event in Johannesburg on Friday.

Outa: Parliament must support Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Jiba & Mrwebi
Outa said it was disappointed by Thursday’s Constitutional Court’s decision, which upheld a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling to keep the pair on the roll of advocates.

Racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
Momberg used the K-word 48 times as she verbally abused a police officer in 2016.
