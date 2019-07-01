Property Perspective

1 July 2019 10:37 AM

Refilwe speaks to Neil Gopal Chief Executive Officer and Director at The South African Property Owners Association. We’ll be featuring the work that SAPOA does, and in particular hear from him the challenges and opportunities & priorities of the year ahead - not least of all a softening in the Cape Town property market. Context: 10.00 – 10.30 Business Corner: Interviews that highlight success, trends, concerns and research from myriad perspectives pertaining to economic operations. The segment allows engagement across sectors and along the value chain - including requirements & support structures (human capital & appropriate education); legislation; personal finance.