3D Printed Hand

1 July 2019 12:17 PM

Refilwe speaks to Jamie Mitchell | Founder at Mitchell Designs. 9-year-old Aphelele Gumede has received the first ever 3D prosthetic hand in South Africa. Thanks goes not to some major international medical foundation, but to Bloemfontein architect Jamie Mitchell and friends. (Before Jamie got involved, initial estimates for a traditional prosthetic were around R600 000.) Aphelele, who is from Umlazi, always knew that a prosthetic hand is an option that would help him with everyday tasks, but his mother says the cost just didn't make it a possibility.