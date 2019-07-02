Putting pressure on NPA amounts to interference

2 July 2019 10:04 AM

Refilwe speaks to Mandy Wiener Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime. If you're impatiently waiting for the commission into state capture to lead to any real action, then you're not alone. Hold up, says new minister of justice Ronald Lamola. He insists prosecutors must be guided by the evidence before them in taking decisions on who and when to charge... adding that if he is to put pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority to make arrests in state capture cases, it will be tantamount to political interference.