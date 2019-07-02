Refilwe speaks to Ray Mahlaka | Independent Business Journalist. Peter Moyo’s bid to be reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual has taken a nasty turn as he levels ‘triple conflict of interest’ allegations at its chairman Trevor Manuel. He is seeking an order from the Johannesburg High Court to declare chairman Trevor Manuel a delinquent director under the Companies Act. Well done you, if you understand what's going on here. I suspect most of us don't! Luckily we have financial journalist Ray Mahlaka to talk us through the messiness, pettiness and shade amongst the millions.
It’s Moyo versus Manuel as Old Mutual
|
2 July 2019 12:24 PM
|
2 July 2019 11:41 AM
|
2 July 2019 11:02 AM
|
2 July 2019 10:27 AM
|
2 July 2019 10:04 AM
|
1 July 2019 12:52 PM
|
1 July 2019 12:17 PM
|
1 July 2019 11:04 AM
|
1 July 2019 10:37 AM