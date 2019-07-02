Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

It’s Moyo vs Old Mutual


Refilwe speaks to Ray Mahlaka | Independent Business Journalist. Peter Moyo’s bid to be reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual has taken a nasty turn as he levels ‘triple conflict of interest’ allegations at its chairman Trevor Manuel. He is seeking an order from the Johannesburg High Court to declare chairman Trevor Manuel a delinquent director under the Companies Act. Well done you, if you understand what's going on here. I suspect most of us don't! Luckily we have financial journalist Ray Mahlaka to talk us through the messiness, pettiness and shade amongst the millions.

Travel Tuesday: Nepal

Travel Tuesday: Nepal

2 July 2019 12:24 PM
Planned parenting in a climate-unstable world

Planned parenting in a climate-unstable world

2 July 2019 11:41 AM
Two Spirits film

Two Spirits film

2 July 2019 11:02 AM
In defence of older leaders

In defence of older leaders

2 July 2019 10:27 AM
Putting pressure on NPA amounts to interference

Putting pressure on NPA amounts to interference

2 July 2019 10:04 AM
News With Friends

News With Friends

1 July 2019 12:52 PM
3D Printed Hand

3D Printed Hand

1 July 2019 12:17 PM
Multivitamins

Multivitamins

1 July 2019 11:04 AM
Property Perspective

Property Perspective

1 July 2019 10:37 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a 'heinous crime' and blamed it on the 'war criminal Khalifar Haftar'.
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy

Hundreds of protesters in the former British colony besieged and broke into the legislature late on Monday after a demonstration marking the anniversary of its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us