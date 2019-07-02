It’s Moyo vs Old Mutual

2 July 2019 10:39 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ray Mahlaka | Independent Business Journalist. Peter Moyo’s bid to be reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual has taken a nasty turn as he levels ‘triple conflict of interest’ allegations at its chairman Trevor Manuel. He is seeking an order from the Johannesburg High Court to declare chairman Trevor Manuel a delinquent director under the Companies Act. Well done you, if you understand what's going on here. I suspect most of us don't! Luckily we have financial journalist Ray Mahlaka to talk us through the messiness, pettiness and shade amongst the millions.