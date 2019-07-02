Refilwe speaks to Leonie Joubert Freelance Science Writer. The planet is a hard place to live on right now, and it’s only going to get worse as the natural world buckles under the pressure of our industrial-era over-extraction. Should we be having children as the climate slips into a new unstable state that may not be able to support life as we know it?
Planned parenting in a climate-unstable world
