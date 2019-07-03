Muthambi in Parliament

3 July 2019 9:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Gaye Davis Former minister Faith Muthambi has been elected chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, Muthambi also featured in Parliament’s inquiry into the shambles at the SABC in 2016, when it recommended that former President Jacob Zuma sack her as Communications Minister.