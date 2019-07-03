Refilwe speaks to Jacques Plaut Portfolio Manager at Allan Gray. People watch a lot of TV. In South Africa, nine million people regularly watch Uzalo and eight million watch Generations, both on SABC 1. About seven million households get their TV from MultiChoice, the owner of DStv. Here are some features of the South African part of the business:
Multichoice ≠ DStv
|
3 July 2019 12:19 PM
|
3 July 2019 11:58 AM
|
3 July 2019 11:55 AM
|
3 July 2019 11:01 AM
|
3 July 2019 10:18 AM
|
3 July 2019 9:55 AM
|
Open Line: Major sporting codes in South Africa include, among others
|
3 July 2019 9:51 AM
|
2 July 2019 12:24 PM
|
2 July 2019 11:41 AM