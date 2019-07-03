Dangers of the office psychopath

3 July 2019 11:01 AM

Refilwe speaks to Prof Renata Schoeman | Psychiatrist in Private Practice and Associate Professor in Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School. Psychopaths are not just found in serial killer movies and crime novels – they stalk corporate corridors too, where their trail of destruction might not include murder but can mean the death of productivity, motivation and profits. The manipulation, deception, inflated self-opinion and back-stabbing of the corporate psychopath or narcissist can often cause work-related depression, anxiety disorders, burnout and physical illnesses: conditions which cost the South African economy more than R40-billion annually.