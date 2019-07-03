Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Dangers of the office psychopath


Refilwe speaks to Prof Renata Schoeman | Psychiatrist in Private Practice and Associate Professor in Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School. Psychopaths are not just found in serial killer movies and crime novels – they stalk corporate corridors too, where their trail of destruction might not include murder but can mean the death of productivity, motivation and profits. The manipulation, deception, inflated self-opinion and back-stabbing of the corporate psychopath or narcissist can often cause work-related depression, anxiety disorders, burnout and physical illnesses: conditions which cost the South African economy more than R40-billion annually.

SA's first sign language teacher’s programme launched

SA's first sign language teacher’s programme launched

3 July 2019 11:58 AM
Immigrant food couriers risk death on South African roads

Immigrant food couriers risk death on South African roads

3 July 2019 11:55 AM
Multichoice ≠ DStv

Multichoice ≠ DStv

3 July 2019 10:35 AM
Steinhoff is going hammer and tongs for Jooste

Steinhoff is going hammer and tongs for Jooste

3 July 2019 10:18 AM
Muthambi in Parliament

Muthambi in Parliament

3 July 2019 9:55 AM
Open Line: Major sporting codes in South Africa include, among others

Open Line: Major sporting codes in South Africa include, among others

3 July 2019 9:51 AM
Travel Tuesday: Nepal

Travel Tuesday: Nepal

2 July 2019 12:24 PM
Planned parenting in a climate-unstable world

Planned parenting in a climate-unstable world

2 July 2019 11:41 AM
Two Spirits film

Two Spirits film

2 July 2019 11:02 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Dept: Mamelodi clinic staff failed in duty when turning away pregnant mom
Dept: Mamelodi clinic staff failed in duty when turning away pregnant mom

Staff at the Stanza Bopape Clinic allegedly told 45-year-old Elina Maseko, who was already in labour, to go to a hospital claiming her pregnancy was high risk because of her age.
Treasury weighs new support measures for struggling Eskom
Treasury weighs new support measures for struggling Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already pledged R230 billion of financial support over the next 10 years, but officials say other steps will be needed to make the firm financially sustainable.
Ramaphosa 'concerned' about infighting in Lesotho
Ramaphosa 'concerned' about infighting in Lesotho

President Cyril Ramaohosa, who is SADC’s facilitator for Lesotho, was heading to the mountain kingdom on Thursday as that country grappled with a split in Tom Thabane’s party.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us