Immigrant food couriers risk death on South African roads

3 July 2019 11:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Kimon de Greef Guilt trip time. Did the stormy weather put you off cooking? Did you just feel like a cuddle under the blankets with something delicious? Did you order dinner via a delivery app? The human costs of this arrangement are almost entirely invisible to customers, whose experience of ordering meals has been rendered effortless by technology... At least six drivers have died on the job in Cape Town since 2017, with countless more injured.