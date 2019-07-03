SA's first sign language teacher’s programme launched

3 July 2019 11:58 AM

Can you believe: South Africa’s first sign language teachers' training programme was only launched on Monday It is aimed at prospective sign language teachers and deaf teaching assistants. An overdue move for South Africa's more than four million deaf or hard of hearing people, especially children. SA's deaf teaching assistants are of course competent in SASL - but, most have never received formal training in classroom practice or qualified as teachers because universities are not accessible to them.