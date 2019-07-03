Refilwe speaks to Cynthia Rivera. What if you could have the earths greatest FRIED CHICKEN, the best BUBBLES and Sunday’s WAFFLES all at one time? All this and more can be yours in one week. FIRST THURSDAY 6PM - Be There. Only 50 fried chicken and waffle sandwiches, mac & cheese, Texas-style baked beans, cornbread, banana cream pudding and more. Bookings are limited. BIRD IS THE WORD.
The 4th of July
|
3 July 2019 11:58 AM
|
3 July 2019 11:55 AM
|
3 July 2019 11:01 AM
|
3 July 2019 10:35 AM
|
3 July 2019 10:18 AM
|
3 July 2019 9:55 AM
|
Open Line: Major sporting codes in South Africa include, among others
|
3 July 2019 9:51 AM
|
2 July 2019 12:24 PM
|
2 July 2019 11:41 AM