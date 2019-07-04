TALIS Report: Deep Dive

4 July 2019 10:06 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sara Black | Education Policy Analyst and Teacher. The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) canvassed around 260,000 teachers in 48 countries. South Africa was included, and the results were reported earlier this week. Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga said, while the TALIS report has highlighted nothing new, there were outcomes citizens can be proud of. We asked Sara Black, a teacher and education policy analyst, to join us to discuss 5 points from the comprehensive survey with us today.