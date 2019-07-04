Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Which countries are the most honest?


Refilwe speaks to Christian Zünd | Graduate Student in the Department of Economics at University Of Zurich. A team of economists have put the unsuspecting public to the test in a mass social "experiment" involving 17,000 lost wallets in 40 countries. Most of the wallet drops were in large cities and there were about 400 observations per country. The wallets contained either no money, a small amount or a larger sum, along with a grocery list and business card with an email and phone number for the "owner". The amounts were scaled to match spending power in different countries.

The Binge Club

4 July 2019 1:15 PM
Upfront Profiles

4 July 2019 11:40 AM
Spying case is start of SA's privacy reckoning

4 July 2019 10:59 AM
Eco-friendly business

4 July 2019 10:35 AM
Open Line: Representation in film

4 July 2019 10:12 AM
TALIS Report: Deep Dive

4 July 2019 10:06 AM
The 4th of July

3 July 2019 12:19 PM
SA's first sign language teacher’s programme launched

3 July 2019 11:58 AM
Immigrant food couriers risk death on South African roads

3 July 2019 11:55 AM
EWN Headlines
Cape Town’s rainfall slightly below average, says expert
Cape Town’s rainfall slightly below average, says expert

The city’s feeder dams are currently 52.6% full.
Dirco was meant to clear Gupta Waterkloof landing, Zondo inquiry hears
Dirco was meant to clear Gupta Waterkloof landing, Zondo inquiry hears

William Matjila said former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane facilitated the process regarding the irregular landing of the Gupta jet.
UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes
UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes

A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.
