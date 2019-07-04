Upfront Profiles

4 July 2019 11:40 AM

Malcolm KLûK and Christiaan Gabriel Du Toit are the creative force behind KlûK CGDT and three times past “AFRICAN Designers of the year”. For Malcolm and Christiaan, their label represents the culmination of two designers’ passion and the vision of bringing the African continent an international experience of fashion. It is immediately evident to anyone that careful consideration has been given to each garment; from the fabric selection to the cut of the garment and the finishes of each piece. It is this careful consideration and attention to detail that distinguishes their clothes as luxury garments…It is the relationships they build with their customers and the experiences their customers enjoy that sets them apart from others.