Refilwe speaks to Ben Williams Publisher at Johannesburg Review of Books. Ben Williams says something has been happening in the literary world while you were sleeping. Right in front of you. Ben, first things first: why do you want us to ditch One Hundred Years of Solitude, The Unbearable Lightness of Being and the like?
African Literary Revolution
