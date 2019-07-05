UN security council will SA get it right?

5 July 2019 11:05 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Sithembile Mbete for The Conversation goes on to point out that South Africa has some big decisions to make and a reputation to gain back. South Africa is six months into its third elected term on the United Nations Security Council. Its conduct in its previous two terms has been criticised for the country’s controversial voting record. During its first term, South Africa was accused of supporting rogue states when it voted against resolutions condemning human rights abuses in Myanmar, Zimbabwe, and Sudan. In its second term, it was accused of voting for Western-sponsored regime change in Libya.