Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Report shows Mpumalanga coal mines are polluting without consequence


Refilwe speaks to Leanne Govindsamy Corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights. Coal companies rely on a lot water, but their water-use licences in Mpumalanga, the heart of SA's coal country, go unchecked in a system almost designed to promote pollution, a new report by the Centre for Environmental Rights has found.

Treat yo' self: Commissary

5 July 2019 12:20 PM
YouTube and Supersport Rights

5 July 2019 11:41 AM
Everything we know about Cape Town’s Federer vs Nadal Tennis match

5 July 2019 11:26 AM
UN security council will SA get it right?

5 July 2019 11:05 AM
African Literary Revolution

5 July 2019 10:33 AM
Open Line: Trump speech after heavy rain

5 July 2019 10:14 AM
The Binge Club

4 July 2019 1:15 PM
Upfront Profiles

4 July 2019 11:40 AM
Which countries are the most honest?

4 July 2019 11:08 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October
The matter will be heard again on 24 October at the request of the defendants, citing the need for dockets to be disclosed.
Wife Killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction dismissed
Judge Elize Steyn believes there are no reasonable prospects of a successful appeal.
Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissioners
The commission says there was nothing in the private meeting between Advocate Jannie Lubbe and former PIC CEO Matshepo More that she agreed to that warrants an investigation or action.
Crimeline

LeadSA

Connect With Us