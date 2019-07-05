Report shows Mpumalanga coal mines are polluting without consequence

Refilwe speaks to Leanne Govindsamy Corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights. Coal companies rely on a lot water, but their water-use licences in Mpumalanga, the heart of SA's coal country, go unchecked in a system almost designed to promote pollution, a new report by the Centre for Environmental Rights has found.
