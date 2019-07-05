News that the two tennis legends are heading to the Cape Town spread like wildfire yesterday. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer! All thanks for an interview Federer gave to Vogue of all places. The ATP Tour's official website finally confirmed that the two legends will do battle on Friday, February 7 at 20:00 in Cape Town in a charity match as part of Federer’s 'Match for Africa' series. The 6th of its kind. But Cape Town, of course, will be special.
Everything we know about Cape Town’s Federer vs Nadal Tennis match
