Treat yo' self: Commissary

5 July 2019 12:20 PM

Refilwe speaks to Wesley Randles Chef at Commissary. An exciting approach to pared-down, no-nonsense, dinner-only dining, has shaken up Cape Town’s competitive cuisine scene. It's The Commissary. It only opened its doors in November last year. Another brain child of Chef Luke Dale- Roberts and team - the man behind The Test Kitchen, The Pot Luck Club, Salsify and The Shortmarket Club.