Ndifuna Ukwazi vs Growth Point

8 July 2019 10:31 AM

Refilwe speaks to Mpho Raboeane Last year a parcel of land was sold by the City of Cape Town to Growthpoint properties. It briefly made the news as the land was apparently sold at well below market value. Then On Tuesday, 2 July, the Municipal Planning Tribunal in Goodwood refused Growthpoint Property’s land development application that was submitted on 26 June 2018. This takes Growthpoint back to the drawing board meaning the property development company has to submit a new application. Alternatively, they have the option to appeal this decision.