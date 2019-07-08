Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Understanding Crowdfunding


Refilwe speaks to Patrick Schofield CEO at Backabuddy. Crowdfunds have been around for a good while, now. But, some high profile cases have really brought this to light. It's important this awareness does not lead to good, wellmeaning people getting taken advantage of. As with all financial products or services, you need to be armed with info.

News with Friends

8 July 2019 12:17 PM
People caught for speeding may get off scot-free

8 July 2019 11:45 AM
Taking on the medical Aids

8 July 2019 11:02 AM
Ndifuna Ukwazi vs Growth Point

8 July 2019 10:31 AM
Open Line: Bafana Bafana and PP vs Gordhan

8 July 2019 10:11 AM
Treat yo' self: Commissary

5 July 2019 12:20 PM
YouTube and Supersport Rights

5 July 2019 11:41 AM
Everything we know about Cape Town’s Federer vs Nadal Tennis match

5 July 2019 11:26 AM
Report shows Mpumalanga coal mines are polluting without consequence

5 July 2019 11:16 AM
EWN Headlines
Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls
Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura got into a heated debate on social media a few days ago over the future of e-tolls, forcing the president to intervene.
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign

The department launched #LiveBeyondJuly Road Safety campaign with the objective of reducing the road carnage.
WATCH LIVE: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry

Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.
