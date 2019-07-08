People caught for speeding may get off scot-free

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe speaks to Howard Dembovsky. Remember when there were issues with Breathalyzerer tests in SA? The tech, it turned out, was not at all reliable. Now, per Rapprt, something similar is happening in the Free State. ALL criminal cases against speedster who were caught using the 'ProLaser 4' speed gun are being withdrawn. What??

News with Friends

8 July 2019 12:17 PM
Taking on the medical Aids

8 July 2019 11:02 AM
Understanding Crowdfunding

8 July 2019 10:47 AM
Ndifuna Ukwazi vs Growth Point

8 July 2019 10:31 AM
Open Line: Bafana Bafana and PP vs Gordhan

8 July 2019 10:11 AM
Treat yo' self: Commissary

5 July 2019 12:20 PM
YouTube and Supersport Rights

5 July 2019 11:41 AM
Everything we know about Cape Town’s Federer vs Nadal Tennis match

5 July 2019 11:26 AM
Report shows Mpumalanga coal mines are polluting without consequence

5 July 2019 11:16 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
MPs to debate 25 budget votes for govt depts, entities
This was a crucial step to concluding the parliamentary process around the national budget.

DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appeared before Parliament last week where she said she was prepared to quit her job rather than give a loan to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
