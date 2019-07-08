Refilwe speaks to Howard Dembovsky. Remember when there were issues with Breathalyzerer tests in SA? The tech, it turned out, was not at all reliable. Now, per Rapprt, something similar is happening in the Free State. ALL criminal cases against speedster who were caught using the 'ProLaser 4' speed gun are being withdrawn. What??
People caught for speeding may get off scot-free
|
8 July 2019 12:17 PM
|
8 July 2019 11:02 AM
|
8 July 2019 10:47 AM
|
8 July 2019 10:31 AM
|
8 July 2019 10:11 AM
|
5 July 2019 12:20 PM
|
5 July 2019 11:41 AM
|
Everything we know about Cape Town’s Federer vs Nadal Tennis match
|
5 July 2019 11:26 AM
|
Report shows Mpumalanga coal mines are polluting without consequence
|
5 July 2019 11:16 AM