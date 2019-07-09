9 July 2019 11:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to Joshua Cox | Founder at Fix Forward Kevin Fortune | Contractor If you've been listening to CapeTalk for a while, you might have heard of Fix Forward. Established in 2012, Fix Forward is a Non-Profit Social Enterprise aimed at creating opportunities for contractors in low-income communities to develop and thrive. This isn't another case of a person with an idea and a new website - it's a proven business.